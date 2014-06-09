AU Alaska FBI agents have joined the search for an Alaska family of four, including two small children, whose disappearance almost two weeks ago is being described as "mysterious," authorities said on Monday.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play in the case of Brandon Jividen, 37, his girlfriend, Rebecca Adams, 22, and her two daughters, aged 5 and 3, who went missing May 27 in Kenai, a coastal community 65 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The Kenai Police Department reached out to the FBI over the weekend and a team of agents is now helping look for the family.

"Because of their request and because of the age of the children missing, it’s being viewed as a mysterious disappearance," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Steven Forrest.

Lieutenant David Ross of the Kenai Police Department said the family uncharacteristically left behind their automobiles, the children’s cars seats and their camping gear. The family’s dog was also missing, he said.

"They don’t normally not pay rent and they don’t normally leave without their cars," Ross said. "We are not ruling out anything ... We are investigating all avenues. We don’t have any absolutes to say that it is or that it’s not foul play."

Alaska State troopers are helping with aerial searches, the lieutenant added, while other agencies have brought dog rescue teams to Kenai, which is home to about 7,300 people.

