JUNEAU Alaska Local and federal authorities have scaled back a three-week search for a missing Alaska couple and their two small children who were last heard from in late May, police said.

Rebecca Adams, 22, her two daughters aged 5 and 3, and her 37-year-old boyfriend Brandon Jividen were reported missing on May 27 from their home in Kenai, a city of about 7,300 residents 65 miles (105 km) southwest of Anchorage.

An FBI canine scent detection team recently completed an extended search in wooded areas near the family’s apartment, Kenai Police said in a statement late on Wednesday. Ground searches, accompanied by aerial assistance, also ended.

The department added in its statement that “there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment and officers found the door to the apartment locked. Investigators did not observe any signs of a struggle or obvious signs of foul play in the apartment.”

The police said investigators “continue to work diligently on this highest priority investigation.”

Officers distributed more photos this week of the family and vehicles left at their apartment. Authorities had already distributed photos to law enforcement agencies throughout Alaska.

Police said family members last heard from Rebecca Adams on May 27. She was seen on a local business surveillance video several days earlier. Police also said they had evidence she was driving one of the family vehicles on May 25.

Authorities say the family uncharacteristically left their home without notice, without paying rent, leaving behind their cars, camping gear and the children’s car seats. The family's dog is also missing.

