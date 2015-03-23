JUNEAU, Alaska Clothing and human remains possibly connected to the May 2014 disappearance of a Kenai, Alaska, family of four have been found along a trail near their home, police said on Sunday.

Rebecca Adams, 23, her two young daughters and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Brandon Jividen, were reported missing on May 27 from their home in Kenai, a city of about 7,300 located 65 miles southwest of Anchorage. The daughters are 3-year-old Jaracca Hundley and 6-year-old Michelle Hundley.

A preliminary review of the area west of the family’s apartment produced items identified as missing from the residence, the Kenai police said in a statement.

Police said it would take some time to make a positive identification from the remains.

The FBI had been assisting with the search and will provide a team of evidence specialists, police said.

An unidentified person discovered the remains while driving and alerted authorities Saturday evening, police said.

Last year, an FBI out-of-state canine team came to Alaska to search wooded areas. State troopers also assisted with ground and aerial searches.

At the time, police said the family left behind automobiles, children’s car seats and camping gear. The family’s dog, Sparks, also was missing.

Police said there had been no signs of forced entry into the family's apartment, and officers found the door to the apartment locked. Investigators found no signs of a struggle or foul play in the apartment.

Kenai Police could provide no further information on Sunday. A news conference is scheduled for noon Alaska time Monday.

(The story was refiled to correct the spelling of a name in the second paragraph)

(Reporting by Steve Quinn; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Leslie Adler)