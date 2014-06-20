JUNEAU Alaska An Anchorage, Alaska, man already serving a life sentence in federal prison for two murders has confessed to three other killings, including a 20-year-old homicide, state and federal authorities said on Friday.

Convicted murderer Joshua Wade, 34, told investigators that he is responsible for killing a 38-year-old man in 1994, a 30-year-old man in 1999 and another unidentified male in 2000, the same year he murdered a woman, prosecutors said.

If true, this means Wade would have committed the first two murders when he was 14 and again when he was 19.

Alaska Assistant Attorney General John Novak said investigators with the FBI and the Anchorage Police Department still are working to corroborate Wade’s story.

Wade, who is serving time in a federal prison in Indiana, shared the information under an agreement that allows him to serve his sentence in a federal facility for the slayings of two women rather than in a state facility in Alaska, Novak said.

"I don’t care where he does jail time," Novak said. "I couldn’t care less where the cage is located. I am interested in making sure convictions remain and I’m interested in pursuing any unsolved crimes. He can’t get out."

In 2010, Wade was sentenced separately in state and federal courts for the killing and carjacking of his neighbor Mindy Schloss in 2007. At the time, he also admitted to killing a woman named Della Brown in 2000, a murder for which he was originally acquitted, but he still served more than six years for evidence tampering.

A judge handed down a 99-year sentence, but Wade would be eligible for parole when he turned 95. If released, he would have gone to federal prison to finish serving a consecutive life sentence.

Wade told investigators the third killing announced Friday occurred the same evening he killed Brown, authorities said. Novak said investigators are not looking into any other unsolved homicides linked to Wade.

Wade had given a jailhouse interview to a local Anchorage television station, which aired on Thursday night. He told the station he did not consider himself a serial killer.

