JUNEAU, Alaska Alaska’s lone road to North Slope oilfield operations reopened on Sunday to limited traffic after flooding from an adjacent river shut it down for nearly a week, state transportation officials said.

Thirty trucks carrying what they deem critical loads are allowed to travel north on the Dalton Highway to Deadhorse, the base of operations for several oilfields that produce more than half a million barrels of crude oil daily, the officials said.

Additionally, another 30 vehicles can travel south from Deadhorse, then work crews will assess the road’s stability and the prospects for further travel, according to a transportation department statement.

The 15-mile (24-km) stretch had been closed for one week while dozens of emergency crews operating road equipment worked to divert the flooding from the Sagavanirktok River and fortify road sections.

"Everyone involved recognized the importance of the situation, and they rose to the challenge," said Marc Luiken, commissioner for the state’s Department of Transportation and Public Utilities.

This stretch features ice accumulation plus the flooding, state officials said. The road closure had not affected production levels, officials from operating companies said.

State transportation officials said crews have been grappling with winter conditions – sub-zero temperatures, blowing snow and high winds – all week.

Once warmer temperatures arrive, melting snow and ice could produce more flooding and instability, according to the statement.

(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Walsh)