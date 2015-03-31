LOS ANGELES Police at the University of California, Irvine, issued a security alert on Tuesday after a man with a gun was reported on campus, but the alert was canceled about 30 minutes later with the incident said to be "under control."

The university, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles in Orange County, said in the initial alert to "shelter in place" after a man wearing jeans and a maroon shirt and carrying a gun was spotted near the administration building.

School officials urged students to stay indoors until the situation was resolved.

About 30 minutes UCI later lifted that alert with the message: "Subject located, incident under control, no threat to campus. Resume normal activity."

No further details were immediately available on the alleged gunman.

