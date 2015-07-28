NEW YORK The last patient from a May 12 Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured more than 200 left Temple University Hospital on Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The accident occurred when the train traveling to New York from Washington left the tracks along a sharp curve in Philadelphia while traveling at more than twice the speed limit.

Authorities have not officially determined the cause of the incident. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board has said it could take up to a year to reach a conclusion.

The unidentified patient who left Temple on Tuesday was one of 64 victims the hospital treated, the Temple spokeswoman said.

She would not say whether the patient went home or to another facility.

Most of the seriously injured were taken to Temple, but many victims were taken to other hospitals.

The train with 243 people on board was traveling at twice the 50 mile-per-hour local speed limit.

More than 750,000 passenger trips are taken daily on the busy Amtrak Northeast Corridor stretch from Washington through Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York to Boston.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Walsh)