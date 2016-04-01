Bagrada bug appears in Chile for first time, destroying crops
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
PITTSBURGH - Valentino, a five-month-old, two-toed sloth, passed his first checkup at his new home at the National Aviary, weighing in at a healthy 3.5 pounds (1.5 kg).
The baby Linnaeus sloth, which is a mammal and is related to anteaters, arrived at the aviary a few months ago after being flown from Florida, where he was born to a private breeder.
Valentino has been hand raised to be comfortable around people and will be part of the aviary's education programs about rainforest species and their disappearing habitat.
"He gives us a chance to talk about the needs of protecting the environment and the rainforest," said Robin Weber, the director of marketing and communication at the National Aviary.
The Linnaeus sloth is found in the rainforests of South America. Adults weigh between 10 to 20 lbs (4 to 9 kg).
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
NEW YORK Delta Air Lines Inc said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.