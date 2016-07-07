Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
LOS ANGELES - Five newborn mountain lion cubs from two litters have been discovered in the mountains on the outskirts of the city, the U.S. National Park Service said.
The cubs and one mother were captured on video by the park service in June living in the Santa Susana Mountains. The first litter of two females was born to a mountain lion that had been tracked since April 2014. The park service had tracked the mother of the other two females and a male since 2015.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
ROME World food prices rose to a near two-year high in January, driven by surges in sugar quotations and export prices for cereals and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.