U.S. apartment vacancy rate rose by 10 basis points in the third quarter, while new construction accelerated to its second-highest quarterly rise since the fourth quarter of 2002, real estate research firm Reis Inc said in a report.

The national vacancy rate was 4.2 percent, the first quarterly increase in vacancy since the fourth quarter of 2009.

Rents remain at record-high nominal levels, although labor market weakness is limiting landlords' ability to raise rents at a faster pace, Reis said in the report released on Wednesday.

"The still weak recovery in the labor market is limiting income growth and is stymieing the ability of landlords to raise rents at a faster pace, despite the tightness in the market," Ryan Severino, senior economist for Reis, said.

Asking and effective rent growth during the third quarter rose 1 percent, Reis said.

New York remained the most expensive market in the country with effective rents registering $3,185 per month, a 47 percent premium to San Francisco, which remained the second-most expensive market, the report said.

New Haven remained the tightest market in the United States, having the lowest vacancy rate of 2.1 percent, a decline of 10 basis points from the second quarter.

Reis noted strong decline in vacancy rate in markets such as Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Dayton, Omaha and Tulsa.

Reis said 35 of the 79 markets it tracked saw a decline in vacancy, down from 45 markets in the second quarter.

"We expect vacancy to increase very slightly during the fourth quarter while rent growth should accelerate slightly," Reis said.

(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)