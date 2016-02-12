Kristie Kenney puts her hands together in a traditional Thai greeting before addressing journalists gathered at the U.S. Independence Day celebrations in Bangkok July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON Kristie Kenney, a former U.S. ambassador to Thailand, the Philippines and Ecuador, was named on Friday as the State Department's new counselor, succeeding Tom Shannon, who has been confirmed as under secretary of state for political affairs.

Kenney's appointment makes her one of the most senior women foreign service officers in the United States, Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement naming her to the position.

Shannon's nomination had been delayed mainly by Senator Ted Cruz's opposition to the Iran nuclear deal reached last July by six major world powers, including the United States, and Iran.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)