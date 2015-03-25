Lindsey Radomski is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department. Romanski, a yoga instructor in Arizona, was arrested after she allegedly allowed seven teenage boys to fondle her newly enhanced breasts and performed oral sex on one of... REUTERS/Scottsdale Police Department/Handout

PHOENIX Police in Arizona have arrested a yoga instructor accused of letting seven teenage boys fondle her newly enhanced breasts and performing oral sex on one of them at a Bar Mitzvah, authorities said on Wednesday.

Lindsey Radomski, 32, was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, and indecent exposure following the incident last weekend at a home in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale.

As many as 100 other guests were at the poolside party on Saturday when she allegedly exposed her breasts to five adults, and then again to a group of juveniles, said Sergeant Ben Hoster, a spokesman for the Scottsdale Police Department.

After being told to "sleep it off" in one of the bedrooms at the home, Radomski is later accused of inviting seven boys aged between 11 and 15 years old to touch her breasts, Hoster said.

She then allegedly gave a 15-year-old oral sex, police said.

The boys' parents later reported their account of what happened to police, Hoster said.

He said Radomski had admitted to detectives that she exposed her breasts, but he said she told them that she did not remember any other encounters "due to her intoxicated state."

