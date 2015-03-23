PHOENIX One suspect was fatally shot and a policeman wounded during a brawl in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Arizona in which eight officers were assaulted and seven suspects were eventually arrested, officials said.

The officers from the Cottonwood Police Department were responding to a call shortly before midnight on Saturday saying a female Wal-Mart employee had been assaulted inside the store by multiple suspects, authorities said.

When they arrived, "the suspects were in the parking lot and immediately attacked the responding officers," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Authorities said Sergeant Jeremy Daniels, 31, was shot in the leg but should make a full recovery after being flown to a hospital in Flagstaff, about 45 miles to the northeast, for surgery. Daniels is a 10-year veteran of the Cottonwood Police Department.

One of the suspects was shot and killed, the department said, and another was shot in the abdomen. A county sheriff’s spokesman identified the suspect killed in the melee as Enoch Gaver and the wounded man as David Gaver. Six other suspects were eventually taken into custody, DPS said.

Eight officers and another Wal-Mart employee were assaulted in the parking lot during the fight, the statement said, and seven of those officers sustained minor injuries.

"This is a very complex case and it’s going to take some time to sort this all out," said Bart Graves, a DPS spokesman. An investigation continued on Monday.

Authorities believe that all the suspects belong to the same family.

Three males and one female have been booked into county jail and two juveniles were in custody at a juvenile facility, said sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn. He said the wounded man remained hospitalized.

They face charges that include aggravated assault, attempted homicide and obstruction of justice, state police said.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver and David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech)