PHOENIX Temporary framing beneath a freeway overpass in Mesa, Arizona, collapsed on Wednesday, killing one construction worker and injuring another, a fire department spokesman said.

The collapse occurred shortly after 6 a.m. as workers removed a wood and steel support from an overpass being built to connect to the State Route 202 freeway, Captain Forrest Smith of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

One man was found dead under the debris. Another worker was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Smith said.

The cause of the collapse, which did not affect metro Phoenix commuter traffic, is not known.

