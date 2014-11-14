PHOENIX A man was in critical condition in an Arizona hospital on Friday with burns to about 90 percent of his body after being found engulfed in flames outside a Phoenix fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital on Thursday evening with second- and third-degree burns after a manager at the Arby's restaurant used a fire extinguisher to douse the blaze, authorities said.

"He was so badly burned that it's a touch-and-go situation right now," said Captain Benjamin Santillan, a Phoenix fire department spokesman.

Officials did not identify the man. It was not immediately clear how he caught on fire, but police said they are not investigating the case as a crime.

Police said witnesses saw a screaming man on fire near the restaurant and went inside to call for help. There they found 24-year-old manager Lindsay Riedlinger bagging orders during the dinner rush.

"I just pulled the pin and shot him with the extinguisher about four or five times," Riedlinger said.

"The weirdest part was: the entire time, he wasn't yelling, screaming, or making a noise," Riedlinger said. "He didn't look like anything was going on ... even when he was still burning."

