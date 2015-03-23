U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a 16-year-old Arizona girl and two women in their 20s who were with her when she allegedly tried to smuggle 185 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Mexico, authorities said on Monday.

The three were stopped on Sunday as the teenager from Glendale drove a Volkswagen sedan through a checkpoint at the Port of Lukeville, about 100 miles west of Tucson, the Customs and Border Protection agency said in a statement.

After she and her passengers were referred for a secondary inspection, a narcotics detection dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs, and 12 packages of marijuana worth an estimated $92,550 were found, the agency said.

The teen and the two women, ages 23 and 24, were not named. The agency said the drugs and vehicle were seized, and that the trio were referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver)