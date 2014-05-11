A small plane carrying a group of French tourists crashed in Arizona on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least four, one critically, local television reported.

The Cessna plane, owned by Salt Lake City-based American Aviation, which provides sightseeing tours, was approaching Page Municipal Airport when high winds pushed its tail down into sand before the runway, causing it to flip over, KSAZ television reported.

One of the group was killed and another listed in critical condition, according to the report. The station said five tourists were aboard in addition to the pilot, but other local media reported it carried as many as seven passengers.

Officials did not provide names nor hometowns of the tourists nor those of the pilot.

Police in Page, on the border of Arizona and Utah about 100 miles northeast of the Grand Canyon, were investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by John Stonestreet)