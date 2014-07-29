PHOENIX A Phoenix Suns basketball player has been arrested on suspicion of super extreme DUI in Arizona after attempting to drive home after a night out, authorities said on Tuesday.

Forward-guard P.J. Tucker, 29, was taken to jail and released following the incident, which took place in Scottsdale on May 10 but only came to light this week, according to a police report.

Police said Tucker, considered a team leader by insiders, was returning home from the W Scottsdale Hotel when he was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign.

The officer said in the report that he noticed Tucker had possible signs of impairment, and that a strong alcohol smell was coming from the vehicle.

Tucker registered a blood-alcohol content of .201 percent during a field sobriety breath test, with .08 percent being the legal threshold for drunk driving, the police report stated. He later registered .222 percent in a blood test. Super extreme DUI is .20 or above under Arizona law.

Tucker signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Suns last week after a season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. He signed with the team as a free agent in August 2012.

A Suns spokeswoman said team officials were aware of the incident when he was signed to the new contract, but declined to make any further comment.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh)