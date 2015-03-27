PHOENIX Five Arizona high school students who were arrested last week on suspicion of plotting to kill a classmate will not face charges in the case, prosecutors said on Friday.

After an investigation, the Pima County Attorney's Office said it had found "a clear lack of substantial evidence."

"Given the numerous outlandish plans discussed, it appears that the students had no actual intent to carry out the murder," the attorney's office said in a statement.

The teenagers were arrested last week at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after school administrators were tipped off to the plan by another student.

Police said they acted because they feared the classmate was in danger after the plot allegedly developed over a week.

The five arrested were an 18-year-old male, two 17-year-old girls and two 15-year-old boys. Prosecutors said they are still considering bringing charges against one of the students who was caught carrying a knife at the school.

David Baker, superintendent of Flowing Wells School District, said administrators will determine whether the students violated school policies and if any discipline is warranted.

