PHOENIX An Arizona man dubbed the "Serial Shooter" who was sentenced to death for killing six people in a spree that terrorized Phoenix area residents has written to the Arizona Supreme Court asking to be executed "as soon as possible."

Dale Hausner, 39, was sentenced to die by lethal injection three years ago for gunning down four men and two women during a 14-month shooting rampage that ended with his arrest in August 2006, together with an accomplice.

The state Supreme Court upheld his death sentence last week, following a mandatory appeal. In a letter to the state's top court that was received on Monday, Hausner said he did not want his lawyers to pursue any further appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"They want to do all they can for all my appeals, and I appreciate their efforts, but it is my choice and I want to waive all the rest of my appeals," Hausner stated in a hand-written letter to the court dated Thursday.

"I want to be served with my death warrant and to be executed as soon as possible," he added.

A spokeswoman for the state Supreme Court said in most capital cases the next steps would include an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and a request for post-conviction relief with the trial court.

"At this point, Mr. Hausner is still represented by counsel and it remains to be seen if there will be further activity on the case," spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the court does not issue an execution date for an inmate until the Arizona Attorney General's Office files a motion for warrant of execution, and the laws and rules of court in Arizona dictate that a warrant may be issued.

Hausner, a former janitor, was convicted of the six murders and 74 other crimes committed in night-time drive-by shootings of people and animals in 2005 and 2006.

An accomplice and former roommate, Samuel Dieteman, was sentenced to life imprisonment three years ago after he pleaded guilty to two murder charges and testified against Hausner during the six-month trial.

Hausner and Dieteman were taken into custody after an exhaustive police investigation.

Police found newspaper clippings of the spree and a map with crimes plotted on it during the arrest at the apartment shared by the two men in Mesa, Arizona, east of Phoenix. Guns were also found at the residence.

