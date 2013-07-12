Dale Hausner, one of two men arrested for a string of fatal shootings, sits in court during his initial appearance at the Maricopa County court in jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Jack Kurtz/Pool

PHOENIX An Arizona serial killer sent to death row for murdering six people during a 14-month shooting spree committed suicide last month by overdosing on an anti-depressant, a medical examiner ruled on Thursday.

Dale Hausner, the so-called "Serial Shooter" who asked the state Supreme Court for a speedy execution, was found to have died from "amitriptyline intoxication," according to the Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office.

A prison spokesman declined comment on whether Hausner, 40, was being treated with the anti-depressant and how he was able to get enough of the medication to overdose.

Hausner was found unresponsive in his cell and died on June 19, nearly a year after he wrote to the Supreme Court asking to be executed "as soon as possible" for a rampage that killed four men and two women on Phoenix streets in 2005 and 2006.

The former janitor was convicted in 2009 of six murders and 74 other crimes committed during drive-by shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area. Accomplice Samuel Dieteman was sentenced to life in prison and testified against Hausner.

