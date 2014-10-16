LITTLE ROCK More than 30 people were hurt, five of them critically, when a freight train and a passenger train collided in northwest Arkansas on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said.

There have been no fatalities in the crash that took place near Winslow, about 130 miles (210 kms) northwest of Little Rock, they said.

"Two engines and four cars were damaged in the collision. About 300 gallons (1,360 liters) of diesel was released," said Rick Fahr, a spokesman for the agency.

Two medical evacuation helicopters were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured, he said.

