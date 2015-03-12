LITTLE ROCK, Ark. A skull discovered in the rugged terrain of an Arkansas state park belongs to a Little Rock construction executive who has been missing for seven years, his brother said on Thursday.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory confirmed that the skull, discovered by hikers on Wednesday in a remote area of Petit Jean State Park about 70 miles northwest of Little Rock, was that of John Glasgow, who was 45 when he went missing, Roger Glasgow told a news conference.

"We have always suspected foul play was involved and this discovery strengthens that belief," Roger Glasgow said.

"If there is a perpetrator, we want him brought to justice," Glasgow added.

There was no visible trauma found on the skull and authorities were combing the area for evidence.

In 2011, an Arkansas judge, acting on a motion by John Glasgow's widow, Melinda, declared him legally dead.

"Time has worn off some of the raw edges, but this sort of reopens the wound," said Roger Glasgow, a prominent Little Rock attorney.

An extensive but unsuccessful search of the mountainous park area was undertaken following Glasgow's disappearance in January 2008 after cellphone pings led police to John Glasgow's car, parked at a lodge at the park.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham)