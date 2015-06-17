The armed man who was shot trying to gain entry this week into the Little Rock Air Force base has died at an Arkansas hospital, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

Larry McElroy, 43, was brandishing a rifle as he tried on Monday to enter the base outside of Little Rock that is home to an air transport division, according to federal, military and local officials. He had no ties to a terrorist organization and was acting alone, they added.

He died on Tuesday night, the local office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

According to reports from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, McElroy said he believed that the leadership of the base had planted listening devices in his home and was spying on him.

The base is home to the 19th Airlift Wing and has more than 8,000 active duty military and civilian members, according to its website.

