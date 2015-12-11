The U.S. military said on Friday it investigating the death of an Army Ranger who was wounded earlier this week during an exercise involving live fire at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Corporal Andrew A. Aimesbury, 21, died on Wednesday after being "seriously wounded during a live fire exercise," the Army said in a news release.

He was rushed to a medical facility, where he died of his wounds, noted the statement, which provided no further detail.

A native of Strafford, New Hampshire, Aimesbury had served one tour in Afghanistan, the military said. He was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia as a Ranger team leader.

"He was universally liked throughout the battalion for his competence as a warrior and his caring nature," said Colonel Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, in a statement, calling the death a "tragic event."

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.)