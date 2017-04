Eric Fanning testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the Army on Capitol Hill in Washington January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The Senate Armed Services Committee backed the nomination of Eric Fanning to be secretary of the U.S. Army on Thursday and forwarded the recommendation to the full Senate for a final vote.

Fanning, who previously worked as undersecretary of the Air Force and chief of staff to Defense Secretary Ash Carter, would be the first openly gay leader of a U.S. military service branch if his nomination is approved by the full Senate.

(Reporting by David Alexander)