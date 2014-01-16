ATLANTA One U.S. soldier was killed and two were injured when a Black Hawk helicopter made a "hard landing" on Wednesday night during a training flight at Hunter Army Airfield near Savannah, Georgia, the Army said on Thursday.

The incident occurred as soldiers with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment conducted routine training in an MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter just before 11:30 p.m. ET, the Army said in a statement.

The name of the soldier killed has not been released. The injured soldiers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Army said. The Army said it is investigating.

