New York Knicks guard Raymond Felton turned himself in to police Tuesday on charges he possessed a gun that he was not registered to have in New York City, after his wife's divorce lawyer took the weapon to a local police station, authorities said.
Felton, 29, was not accused of using the weapon to commit a crime as part of his arrest, New York Police Department Sergeant Thomas Antonetti said.
A police source said the loaded pistol was taken to a police station near the couple's home on Manhattan's Upper West Side late Monday by a divorce attorney representing the player's wife, Ariane Raymondo-Felton, who filed for divorce last week.
The wife went to the police station a couple of hours later for questioning, the source said.
The divorce attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Felton was charged with second, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all relating to a single handgun that the professional basketball player was not registered to have, Antonetti said.
Felton was awaiting a court appearance, police said.
The Knicks lost at home to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday after a game-winning shot at the buzzer by Dirk Nowitzki.
