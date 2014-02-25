Feb 24, 2014; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks point guard Raymond Felton (2) dribbles the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Monta Ellis (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Dallas Mavericks won 110-108. Mandatory Credit: Anthony...

New York Knicks guard Raymond Felton turned himself in to police Tuesday on charges he possessed a gun that he was not registered to have in New York City, after his wife's divorce lawyer took the weapon to a local police station, authorities said.

Felton, 29, was not accused of using the weapon to commit a crime as part of his arrest, New York Police Department Sergeant Thomas Antonetti said.

A police source said the loaded pistol was taken to a police station near the couple's home on Manhattan's Upper West Side late Monday by a divorce attorney representing the player's wife, Ariane Raymondo-Felton, who filed for divorce last week.

The wife went to the police station a couple of hours later for questioning, the source said.

The divorce attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Felton was charged with second, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all relating to a single handgun that the professional basketball player was not registered to have, Antonetti said.

Felton was awaiting a court appearance, police said.

The Knicks lost at home to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday after a game-winning shot at the buzzer by Dirk Nowitzki.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Karen Brooks and Bernadette Baum)