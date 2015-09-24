SACRAMENTO, Calif. Three bodies have been found in a burned California vacation cabin owned by a family missing for 10 days, and the incident, initially thought to have been caused by wildfire, is being investigated as a homicide and arson, authorities said on Thursday.

The bodies have not been identified, but Adam Buchanan, who owns the cabin, was reported missing the same day the fire broke out, along with Molly McAfee and their 8-year-old son, Gavin, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department said.

Firefighters were initially called to fight what was believed to be a wildfire near the family's cabin in the Sierra Nevada foothill community of Garden Valley on Sept. 13, El Dorado County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sergeant Todd Hammitt said on Thursday.

They soon learned that the fire started at the residence, and realized it had been intentionally set, Hammitt said.

Inside, investigators found what they thought were two bodies. But the county coroner later determined that the remains appeared to actually be those of three people, he said.

"The condition of the remains was so delicate, and they were so badly burned that it wasn't until we got to the coroner's office that we determined that we did have the remains of three different bodies," Hammitt said.

Investigators are waiting for pathology reports to confirm the remains really are of three people, and to identify them, Hammitt said.

He said investigators did not yet know whether the people whose remains were found in the house had died from the fire or were killed before it was set.

The family's attorney, Stephen Gizzi of the San Francisco suburb of Benicia, was not available for comment on Thursday. But he told the Contra Costa Times that the family, also of Benicia, had gone to the cabin two days before the fire.

The newspaper said Adam Buchanan, 37, is president and chief operating officer of Buchanan Construction Inc, based in Benicia.

A second son, age 16, did not go on the trip to the cabin, and was being cared for by Adam Buchanan's father, the newspaper said.

