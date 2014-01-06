One person died and two others were injured when a small plane crashed at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado on Sunday, the Pitkin County Sheriff's office said.

The Canadair Challenger 601 was arriving from Toluca, Mexico at about 12:30 p.m. MT when it crashed, according to the Aviation Safety Network website.

Of the two survivors aboard the private jet, one sustained serious injuries while the other came away with minor injuries, according to a sheriff's office dispatcher. None of those involved, including the deceased, have been publicly identified.

Two celebrities witnessed the crash and documented it on Twitter.

"Horrible plane crash here at Aspen airport," comedian Kevin Nealon wrote in one of several Twitter messages sent from the scene. "Exploded into flames as it was landing. I think it was a private jet."

LeAnn Rimes, the country singer, also took to Twitter to describe seeing what she also described as the "horrible" crash. "So sad!" she wrote.

Located in the Rocky Mountains about 190 miles west of Denver, Aspen is known for its ski resorts.

The airport remained closed due to the crash on Sunday afternoon, according to its website.

