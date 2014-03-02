MILWAUKEE Wisconsin Republican lawmakers will attempt to remove Assembly Majority Leader Bill Kramer from his leadership post after two women accused him of sexual harassment last week, according to local media on Sunday.

The Republican caucus in the Assembly will vote on Tuesday on whether to oust Kramer, according to a statement released by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to Wispolitics.com.

"It is clear he has lost our trust and confidence," Vos said in the statement.

A woman accused Kramer, 49, of harassing her on Wednesday during a fundraiser thrown by BRG, a lobbying and public relations firm, in Washington, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The paper said another woman accused him of harassing her on the airplane flight back to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Kramer's office said on Saturday he entered a treatment facility and that there would be no other comment on the matter, according to a statement on Wispolitics.com

As majority leader, Kramer leads the day-to-day activities on the Assembly floor. The lawyer and certified public accountant has been in office since 2006 and has held the majority leader post since September, according to his website.

Kramer represents communities west of Milwaukee.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Phil Berlowitz)