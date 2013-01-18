LOS ANGELES A California woman accused of helping an 86-year-old World War II veteran kill himself by mixing a lethal dose of Oxycontin into his yogurt pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of assisted suicide and was sentenced to probation.

Elizabeth Barrett, 66, was given three years formal probation instead of jail time based on her lack of a criminal record, the wishes of the victim's family and other factors, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

A defense attorney for Barrett, who faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison if she had been convicted at trial, could not immediately be reached for comment following the hearing in Orange County Superior Court.

Barrett knew 86-year-old Jack Koency through a group of seniors who met regularly at a Starbucks near her home in Laguna Woods and was accused of planning the assisted suicide after meeting him there again about a week before his death in September of 2011.

Koency suffered from depression that dated to his service in World War Two but was not terminally ill or bedridden.

Prosecutors say Barrett drove Koency to a branch of the Neptune Society, a cremation provider, to make his own funeral arrangements. She then bought yogurt, a bottle of brandy and heartburn medication to counter acid reflux that could be caused by taking large doses of Oxycontin, an opioid painkiller.

After driving Koency back to his apartment, Barrett crushed a lethal amount of Oxycontin and mixed it into the yogurt, which she gave to him, according to prosecutors. Koency then ate the yogurt, laid down on his bed and died.

After Koency died, Barrett removed his World War Two medals from the wall of his apartment and put them in her car before calling 911 to report that she had discovered him deceased, prosecutors said.

Investigators say they found a videotape that showed her crushing the medication, mixing it in the yogurt and taking the medals off the wall. The videotape was recorded by a motion-activated camera in the apartment.

Authorities have said that Koency suffered from depression stemming from "some type of friendly fire incident" during the war and was estranged from his two daughters.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)