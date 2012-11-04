ATLANTA An Atlanta police helicopter scouring the city in a search for a missing 9-year-old child crashed on Saturday night, killing two police officers, police said.

"One of our helicopters went down and two officers were killed," police spokesman Carlos Campos said without elaborating. No other injuries were reported.

A local NBC affiliate quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter had been flying low and clipped power lines before the crash, causing an outage.

Police chief George Turner said that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

