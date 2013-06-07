Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
NEW YORK A double-breasted white suit and bow tie worn by KFC founder Colonel Harlan Sanders and a signed portrait of the fast food pioneer will be featured at an Americana sale this month, Heritage Auctions said on Friday.
The trademark suit, portrait and photographs are expected to sell for $10,000 or more at the June 22 auction in Dallas.
"It's impossible to think of Colonel Sanders, or KFC, without thinking of this white suit," Kathleen Guzman, the managing director of Heritage Auctions, said in a statement.
"To this day, 33 years after his death, the Colonel is just as popular and recognizable as ever."
Mike Morris, manager of a hotel near Cincinnati, Ohio, is selling the suit, portrait and photographs of the colonel, who was a friend of his family's. Sanders gave him the suit after Morris, as a teenager, borrowed it to wear to a Halloween party.
A gun belt worn by American outlaw Jesses James, one of two he owned when he died in 1882, is expected to be another top item, along with a violin once owned by gunslinger Jim Younger, a member of the James-Younger gang.
Both items have pre-sale estimates of $10,000.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.