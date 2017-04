Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivers a speech at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Atsushi Tomura/Pool

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Jan. 19 in Washington, the White House said in a statement.

The leaders are expected to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, the White House said.

