People talk as they stand next to a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

WASHINGTON Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV misled U.S. auto safety regulators about recall notifications to the owners of vehicles equipped with defective Takata Corp air bags, a U.S. safety recall analysts said on Thursday.

"Fiat Chrysler failed to notify owners within the required 60 days in seven (of 23) recalls we are discussing here today," Joshua Neff, senior safety recall analyst at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, told a public hearing on the automaker's recall performance.

"In two additional recalls associated with defective Takata air bags, Fiat Chrysler misled the agency about its owner notifications and failed to send recall notices to vehicle owners for months," he added.

