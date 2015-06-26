(This June 25 story was corrected to fix headline, first paragraph to show rise, not fall expected in auto sales)

DETROIT U.S. June new-vehicle sales will show a drop of 4 percent from a year ago, but the auto industry remains robust, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

LMC also raised its forecast for 2015 to 17.1 million new vehicles from 17 million. Sales in 2014 were 16.5 million vehicles.

There was one more selling day in June 2014 than last month. Adjusted for daily sales, last month was flat compared with a year ago, the consultancies said.

“Don’t let the lower year-over-year percent change fool you; this is arguably the strongest and healthiest the auto industry has been in a very long time,” said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC Automotive.

