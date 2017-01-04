Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
DETROIT U.S. auto sales rose 0.4 percent in 2016 and set an annual record high of 17.465 million vehicles, from 17.396 million in 2015, WardsAuto reported on Wednesday.
WardsAuto, which provides economic data for analysis by the U.S. government, said December auto sales rose 3 percent to 1.68 million vehicles. For a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 18.29 million vehicles, WardsAuto said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.