Airline passengers look at a flight status board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

WASHINGTON U.S. senators reached a tentative deal to fully fund air traffic controllers with a proposal that would end their furloughs, which have led to widespread airline delays, Senate aides said on Thursday.

The full Senate could vote later on Thursday to approve the measure. If so, the House of Representatives likely would vote on the measure on Friday.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Paul Simao)