The death of a newborn baby girl tossed from a New York apartment building was ruled a homicide, authorities said on Tuesday.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene in the city's Bronx borough on Monday after callers reported the incident at around 2:40 p.m., the New York Police Department said.

Local media said the mother of the child was expected to face murder charges.

Police said a woman from the seventh floor of the apartment building had been taken in for questioning and that charges against her were pending, but they could not provide her relation to the infant or her identity.

The New York Daily News reported the 33-year-old mother had told detectives that the baby, who still had her umbilical cord attached, was not breathing before she threw her out of the window.

Police said the city's Medical Examiner determined that the baby was still alive when she was thrown.

Further details were not immediately available.

