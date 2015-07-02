Images of Raymon Carter, 24, appear on a wanted poster released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore, Marlyand June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/Handout via Reuters

A man suspected of torching a CVS Health Corp pharmacy in Baltimore that became a symbol of the April rioting in the city was arrested on Wednesday, authorities said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a Twitter post that Raymon Carter, 24, was in custody.

Authorities released a wanted poster on Monday of Carter, and the ATF and other authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Video footage of the fire appeared around the world during coverage of the violence that broke out following the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died from injuries sustained in police custody. Six police officers have been charged in his death.

