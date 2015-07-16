REUTERS/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/Handout via Reuters

Images of Raymon Carter, 24, appear on a wanted poster released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore, Marlyand June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/Handout via Reuters

A federal grand jury indicted a Baltimore man on Thursday for torching a drugstore that came to symbolize the city's rioting in April, prosecutors said.

Raymon Carter, 24, was charged with setting the blaze that gutted a CVS Health Corp drugstore in west Baltimore, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore said in a statement.

Violence broke out on April 27 following the funeral of Freddie Gray, a black man who died from injuries sustained in police custody. Six officers have been charged in his death.

Nearly 400 businesses across Baltimore were damaged or destroyed in the hours following Gray's funeral, authorities have said.

Prosecutors have said video surveillance shows Carter lighting a fire inside the pharmacy and running away. He is charged with arson as well as aiding and abetting.

Carter faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted on the arson charge. He was arrested early this month.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)