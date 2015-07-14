Baltimore could spend more than $136 million on new recreation facilities, the city said on Tuesday, following complaints that lack of leisure options may have contributed to rioting in April.

Under the proposal, Baltimore would invest in fitness initiatives, community centers, pools and athletic complexes, Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in a statement.

The sale of four city-owned parking garages would partly pay for the new sites. Rawlings-Blake said the City Council should hold a hearing on their sale.

"With this proposal, and with the funding source that we have identified, we can provide better opportunities for our children to be safe and engaged," she said.

Baltimore was hit by rioting and looting in April sparked by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died of an injury suffered in police custody. Six officers have been charged in his death.

Many residents said the rampage was a reminder recreational facilities and after-school programs were needed to help young people stay out of trouble.

Baltimore has 40 recreation centers after shutting more than a dozen since 2012. The downsizing came after a task force appointed by Rawlings-Blake recommended a consolidation in 2011.

