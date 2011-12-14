A New York City Police Officer stands outside the Credit Suisse headquarters in New York following its evacuation December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency Service vehicles are stationed in front of the Credit Suisse headquarters in New York December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK There is no threat from a suspicious package that arrived on Wednesday in the mail at the Credit Suisse headquarters in New York City that forced part of the building to be evacuated, police said.

"It appears to be a legitimate shipment," New York Police spokesman Paul Browne told Reuters, adding that it looked like the package contained camera equipment.

The incident came a week after an envelope containing explosives was sent to the head of Deutsche Bank, Josef Ackermann, in Frankfurt but it was intercepted before it reached him.

Credit Suisse said in a statement that it alerted police after it found two suspicious packages in its mailroom. Police said the company deemed the packages suspicious after a screening of them showed batteries and wires.

A United States official told Reuters last week that FBI agents in Germany were in touch with authorities there about the Deutsche Bank investigation, but that the FBI was not aware of any specific or related threat to New York.

An Italian anarchist group has claimed responsibility for sending the letter bomb to Ackermann and may have sent two more packages, German investigators have said.

A hidden, rolled-up letter written in Italian from the Federazione Anarchica Informale (the Informal Anarchist Group, or FAI) spoke of "three explosions against bankers, banks, fleas and bloodsuckers", the German investigators said.

The FAI previously claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb that injured two people in the offices of the Swiss nuclear lobby group in March, as well as for parcel bombs sent to the Swiss and Chilean embassies in Rome last year.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Brendan McDermid and Mark Hosenball, editing by Philip Barbara)