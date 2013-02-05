An unknown bank robber is pictured on a surveillance camera inside a bank in Washington, in this February 4, 2013 FBI handout photo. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

WASHINGTON A woman wearing sunglasses and dressed in black down to her white tennis shoes robbed two Washington banks within 15 minutes on Monday, threatening a teller by saying she had a gun, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

The woman entered a PNC Bank in northwest Washington at 9:13 a.m. EST and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber got money and left the bank, the FBI said in a statement.

The woman next turned up at a Bank of America Corp branch in northwest Washington at 9:28 a.m. EST, asked the teller for money and saying she had a gun. She again got the money and left, the FBI said.

An FBI spokesman declined to give the amounts stolen.

The woman was described as possibly Hispanic, with dark hair. She was wearing sunglasses, a black puffy jacket, black pants, black leather gloves, a black scarf around her head, a white and black polka-dotted scarf around her neck and white tennis shoes.

She was described as having a bandage on her nose or lip.

