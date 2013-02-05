Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
WASHINGTON A woman wearing sunglasses and dressed in black down to her white tennis shoes robbed two Washington banks within 15 minutes on Monday, threatening a teller by saying she had a gun, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
The woman entered a PNC Bank in northwest Washington at 9:13 a.m. EST and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber got money and left the bank, the FBI said in a statement.
The woman next turned up at a Bank of America Corp branch in northwest Washington at 9:28 a.m. EST, asked the teller for money and saying she had a gun. She again got the money and left, the FBI said.
An FBI spokesman declined to give the amounts stolen.
The woman was described as possibly Hispanic, with dark hair. She was wearing sunglasses, a black puffy jacket, black pants, black leather gloves, a black scarf around her head, a white and black polka-dotted scarf around her neck and white tennis shoes.
She was described as having a bandage on her nose or lip.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Todd Eastham)
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
WELLINGTON The decision by captain Abby Erceg to walk away from the New Zealand women's soccer team at the age of 27 did not come as a shock to sports academic Sarah Leberman, who views her experience as typical for female athletes in the country.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)