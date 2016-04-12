People pass the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Big banks do not have enough information on how U.S. regulators evaluate their plans to wind down operations during a crisis without the help of public money, known in the industry as a "living will," and are scrambling to meet annual deadlines for filing them, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The nonpartisan agency, which audits federal programs and offices, said in a report released on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp "have not disclosed their frameworks for determining whether a plan is not credible."

The requirement for a so-called living will was part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation passed in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when the U.S. government spent billions of dollars on bailouts to keep big banks from failing and wrecking the U.S. economy.

Banks that submit living wills that the two regulators do not find credible can face higher capital requirements and stricter regulation.

"Without greater disclosure, companies lack information they could use to assess and enhance their plans," the GAO said in its report. "The regulators view such information as confidential, but a federal directive on open government recognizes that transparency promotes accountability by providing more information on government activities."

The GAO said the lack of information "could undermine public and market confidence in resolution plans."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that regulators are preparing to notify some of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), that they have submitted flawed living wills, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.

Each year, banks must submit living will plans to the two regulators to review. The GAO found it takes the agencies nine months, on average, to complete reviews, leaving some companies without "sufficient time to revise their plans to incorporate regulatory feedback intended to enhance their resolvability."

The GAO also found that larger companies generally said that the resolution planning "had led to some operational improvements."

Still, both companies and regulators said their costs were going up under the process.

"Whether the plans of the largest companies actually would facilitate their rapid and orderly resolution under the (bankruptcy) code is uncertain, in part because none has used its plan to go through bankruptcy," the GAO added.

