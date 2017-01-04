U.S. stocks rise as tech, bank stocks gain
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, powered by technology and bank stocks.
WASHINGTON Trading revenue of U.S. banks shot up 20 percent in the third quarter from the same period in 2015, to $6.4 billion, even though it edged down nearly 9 percent from the previous quarter, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported on Wednesday.
The OCC said that was the second highest level for the quarter since 2000.
Meanwhile, credit exposure from derivatives decreased $24 billion, or 4.7 percent, from the previous quarter, and the notional amount of derivatives held by insured banks shrank $12.4 trillion, or nearly 6.5 percent. The OCC said banks are compressing large numbers of similar swap contracts into fewer trades, leading to the drop.
Only 39 percent of all banks' derivatives transactions in the quarter were centrally cleared, according to the OCC.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, powered by technology and bank stocks.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.