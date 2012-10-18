Dexter Lewis, 22 of Denver, Colorado is pictured in this undated handout booking photo. REUTERS/Colorado Department of Corrections/Handout

DENVER Police on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the deaths of five people in a fire at a Denver bar, and the men are expected to face capital murder charges, police said.

Dexter Lewis, 22, Joseph Hill, 27, and Lynell Hill, 24, were taken into police custody, Denver Police Detective John White said.

Each man faces five counts of first-degree murder, five counts felony murder, and one count each of aggravated robbery and arson, White said.

The charges stem from an early morning fire Wednesday at Fero's Bar and Grill in southeast Denver. The bodies of four women and a man were found by firefighters in the building's charred remains.

One of the dead was the bar's owner, Young Suk Fero, 63.

The motive appears to have been robbery, White said.

