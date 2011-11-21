DENVER A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a building on Monday at a U.S. air force base in Colorado, south of Denver, base officials said.

The man, an Air Force airman whose name was not released, had been facing legal action in civilian court and a possible discharge from the military, according to Lieutenant Marie Denson, a spokeswoman at Schriever Air Force Base.

She had no further details on that legal action.

Negotiators are speaking with the man to try to resolve the situation, Denson said.

Staff Sergeant Patrice Clarke, another base spokeswoman, said, "He has a personal handgun. There have not been any shots fired."

Clarke said the man was barricaded inside the employment processing building on the base, which includes offices and a warehouse. Authorities have secured Schriever Air Force Base and have evacuated the building, according to officials.

