A female baseball fan was struck in the head by a broken bat during a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Boston's Fenway Park on Friday and suffered life-threatening injuries, a Police spokeswoman said.

The woman had been sitting in the second row with her husband and son when the incident occurred at 7:40 p.m., said Officer Rachel McGuire.

"Apparently a broken bat went into the stands," McGuire said. "She was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center with what appear to be life-threatening injuries."

Oakland Athletics third baseman Brett Lawrie had been batting at the time when his bat shattered on a pitch in the second inning and struck the woman, who was sitting down the third baseline.

"You try to keep her in your thoughts and, hopefully, everything's all right and (you) try to get back to the task at hand," said Lawrie, who added he had been unaware his bat had hit the woman.

The game was delayed while the woman received treatment before being taken to hospital.

"It's a scary moment," Boston manager John Farrell said after the Red Sox won the game 4-2. "Our concern is with her and her family.

"All you can think about is a family, they come to a ball game to hopefully get three hours of enjoyment, and unfortunately with how close our stands are to the field of action, an accident like this ...is certainly disturbing."

(Editing by Andrew Both and Greg Stutchbury)